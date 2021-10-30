TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.69.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

