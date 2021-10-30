Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 28,677 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on H. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

