Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 4,921 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Colliers International Group worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

