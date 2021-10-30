Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

