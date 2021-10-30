Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $77.44 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

