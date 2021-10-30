Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.21% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 57.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.