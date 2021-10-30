Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $111.37 and a 52 week high of $173.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

