Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 12,388 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.05.

ZBH opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

