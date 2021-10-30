Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 19,406 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 918.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,625,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

