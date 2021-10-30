Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 20,272 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of ON24 worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Shares of ONTF opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $892.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

