Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 310,721 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,721 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.19% of ImmunoGen worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

