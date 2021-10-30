Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 4,718 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

