Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,182 shares of company stock worth $30,797,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

