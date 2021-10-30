Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,652 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 87,658 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $162,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

