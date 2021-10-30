Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 774.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC raised its position in Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Baidu by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $4,133,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Baidu by 1,257.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 172,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.47 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

