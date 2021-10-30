Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.34 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 447.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Phreesia worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $42,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,592,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

