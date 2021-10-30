Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,113 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

