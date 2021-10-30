Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.64 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.21% of Enova International worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

