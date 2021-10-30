Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.68 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

