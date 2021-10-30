Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of GATX worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

