Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

