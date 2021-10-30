Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.27 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

