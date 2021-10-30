Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.34 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

