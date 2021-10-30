Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.60 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.