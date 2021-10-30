Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $72.87 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

