Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 2,727 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.23.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $194.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $195.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

