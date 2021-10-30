Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 3,606 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,906 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

