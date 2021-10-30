Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.