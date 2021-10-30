Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 201,085 Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.28% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $355,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

CNVY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

