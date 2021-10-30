Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $690.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $690.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.64 and its 200-day moving average is $546.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

