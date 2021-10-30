Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 15,146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Shares of TGT opened at $259.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.66. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.