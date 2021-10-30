Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 8,287 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of Groupon worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

GRPN stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.41 million, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

