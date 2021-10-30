Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 98,314 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,314 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

