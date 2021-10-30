Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.58 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO opened at $17.24 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

