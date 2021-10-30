Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.22. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

