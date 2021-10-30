Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Semtech worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

