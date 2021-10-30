TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $131.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

