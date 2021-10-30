TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

