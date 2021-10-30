UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.