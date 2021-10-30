Unification Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $36,626.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

