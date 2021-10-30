Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.28% of Unum Group worth $306,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.