US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE CPE opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

