USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.66% of USA Truck worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 123.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

USAK opened at $19.27 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

