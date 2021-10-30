Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of VOYJF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
