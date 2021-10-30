VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

