Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

