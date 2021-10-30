Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 28,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $50.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

