Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.52% of Ballard Power Systems worth $135,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 246.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.