Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

