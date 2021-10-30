Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.